Daniel Craig Shares Sneak Peek of 'No Time to Die' During 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue - Watch!

Just Jared Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Daniel Craig is taking over Saturday Night Live! The 52-year-old actor hosted the sketch show on Saturday (March 7). Since the release date for the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die has been postponed, Daniel decided to give fans a “sneak peek” of the movie during his opening monologue. In the clip, Bond [...]
News video: Daniel Craig may still play James Bond again after 'No Time to Die'

Daniel Craig may still play James Bond again after 'No Time to Die' 00:53

 Daniel Craig may still play James Bond again after 'No Time to Die' The forthcoming film - which was pushed back to November - is expected to be the 52-year-old star's fifth and final outing as the suave spy, but the actor may not be prepared to let someone else don the tuxedo just yet. A source told...

Daniel Craig Talks Redefining His 'James Bond' Role [Video]Daniel Craig Talks Redefining His 'James Bond' Role

Daniel Craig Talks Redefining His 'James Bond' Role During a recent Q&A in New York for his 2006 film, ‘Casino Royale,’ Craig was asked to discuss his character, James Bond. In particular,..

Daniel Craig 'may return for 6th outing as James Bond' [Video]Daniel Craig 'may return for 6th outing as James Bond'

Daniel Craig is expected to hang up his James Bond tuxedo after 'No Time to Die', but it has now been claimed he may still return for a sixth outing as the suave spy.

Daniel Craig parodies No Time to Die and Fleabag on Saturday Night Live

Bond spoof sees spy swap his martini for a vodka and Red Bull
Independent

'SNL': James Bond may be delayed over coronavirus concerns, but Daniel Craig offers a sneak peek

The real James Bond movie may be delayed, but "Saturday Night Live" host Daniel Craig won't let that stop fans from catching an early glimpse.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just Jared

