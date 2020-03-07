Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Evangeline Lilly: I often feel alone, unseen

Evangeline Lilly: I often feel alone, unseen

Mid-Day Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
"Ant-Man And The Wasp" actress Evangeline Lilly has opened up about her personal struggles. The 40-year-old recently shared two pictures of herself taken by her four-year-old son when she was in a "dark place" a year ago, reports usatoday.com.

"I had such a rough year last year but I didn't want to share all of it with you...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Evangeline Lilly gets real about her personal struggles: "I often feel alone and unseen"

Evangeline Lilly is getting real about feeling "alone and unseen."
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KenobiCheated

Sith Lord Bitmoji Evangeline Lilly opens up about feeling 'alone' https://t.co/HLXfUgJpg4 6 hours ago

Melcoombius

Mellco Evangeline Lilly opens up about feeling 'alone' https://t.co/DctwYywkfq #HellsBellsWhoDoesNotLoveLilly??GorgeousGoddess 14 hours ago

Duke1CA

Duke1CA https://t.co/zBEZUfp8d6 To say: "I often feel alone and unseen." is an honest admission of a very common experience… https://t.co/nReeMYPOiE 14 hours ago

DarkDragon1288

BlackDragon1288 Evangeline Lilly opens up about feeling 'alone' https://t.co/J4iPzpMmXN 14 hours ago

dt_next

DT Next Ant-Man And The Wasp actress Evangeline Lilly has opened up about her personal struggles. https://t.co/fiNHD8IaKp 17 hours ago

thesamikhsya

The Samikhsya Evangeline Lilly: I often feel alone, unseen @thesamikhsya https://t.co/Jd6ndFAvQP 18 hours ago

Senatialeechmor

? Evangeline Lilly gets candid about 'rough year': 'I often feel alone and unseen' via the @FoxNews App Poor self-in… https://t.co/yUXMWO9a90 18 hours ago

GaylaBrann

GaylaBrann MSN_Entertain: Evangeline Lilly gets real about her personal struggles: 'I often feel alone and unseen' https://t.co/s1rlkm8IAh 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.