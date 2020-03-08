Global  

Dia Mirza: My father, stepfather impacted my understanding of life

Mid-Day Sunday, 8 March 2020
Actress Dia Mirza recalls the separation of her parents when she was a small child with sadness, but says her stepfather was an exemplary human being who knew exactly how to deal with her situation.

"As a child, I remember seeing what a struggle it was for both my parents to accommodate and adjust to the idea of not being...
 Actress Dia Mirza recalls the separation of her parents when she was a small child with sadness, but says her stepfather was "an exemplary human being" who knew exactly how to deal with her situation. #DiaMirza #bollywood #bollywoodnews

About her stepfather, Dia Mirza recalled fondly: "My stepfather was an exemplary human being. It took me a lot of time to accept him as a parent. But what he did...
