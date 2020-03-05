Global  

Bollywood news: 'Baaghi 3' box office report Day 2: After blockbuster opening, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's film slows down

Bollywood news: 'Baaghi 3' box office report Day 2: After blockbuster opening, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's film slows down

Zee News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
On Day 1, 'Baaghi 3' defied the Coronavirus scare or the pre-Holi phase and earned well. It emerged as the biggest opener of the year so far and the fifth film of Tiger to open in double digits.
News video: Public Review| 'Baaghi 3'

Public Review| 'Baaghi 3' 01:31

 Actor Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer film "Baaghi 3" finally hits the silver screens today. #Baaghi3 #TigerShroff #ShraddhaKapoor #Baaghi #Bollywood

Your Weekend Dose: Baaghi 3 to Guilty, know what to watch [Video]Your Weekend Dose: Baaghi 3 to Guilty, know what to watch

Tiger Shroff is back to the big screen to fight some more bad guys in his action avatar in Baaghi 3. The third film of the franchise also marks the return of Shraddha Kapoor and adds Riteish Deshmukh..

Baaghi 3 Public Review | Tiger | Shraddha | Riteish | Sajid Nadiadwala [Video]Baaghi 3 Public Review | Tiger | Shraddha | Riteish | Sajid Nadiadwala

Subscribe to our Channel for latest Bollywood Gossips, News and Celebrity bytes https://goo.gl/iq93aA https://goo.gl/q4B3Rm Watch more Reviews, Rating, Bollywood, Hollywood, Indian Regional News &..

Bollywood news: 'Baaghi 3' box office collection Day 1 - Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's film gets a blockbuster start, emerges biggest opener of 2020

All the three 'Baaghi' films have brought immense success to Tiger Shroff and have ruled the box office. On Day 1, the action-thriller earned Rs 17.50 crore.
Will 'Baaghi 3' register a blockbuster opening?

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's high-octane action flick 'Baaghi 3', which is all set to release this week, has been the talk of the town. Ahead of the...
ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Entertainment News Live: Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3' Sees Huge Drop At Box Office On Day 2 - https://t.co/PEHE5ZDEHo #GoogleAlerts 33 minutes ago

FansnStars

FansnStars↩ Baaghi 3 continues to impress at the box-office https://t.co/Om7SEgTH8A https://t.co/oGfr1SQfXA 35 minutes ago

Mohan1963K

K Mohan Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 3’ continues with an excellent run at the box office with a whopping total of Rs 33 crore |… https://t.co/ncOOpcQS7l 1 hour ago

Showsha_in

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐡𝐚 Here's a quick look at the box office performance of #TigerShroff's #Baaghi3. #ShraddhaKapoor #RiteishDeshmukh… https://t.co/yskE1AEsZr 2 hours ago

News18Movies

News18 Movies Here's a quick look at the box office performance of #TigerShroff's #Baaghi3. #ShraddhaKapoor #RiteishDeshmukh… https://t.co/rkQyuA8S1o 2 hours ago

devfan4stars

DevFan Bollywood news: 'Baaghi 3' box office report Day 2: After blockbuster opening, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's f… https://t.co/lys9YQrICP 2 hours ago

RainaFanPK1

Raina Fan PK RT @filmfare: #Baaghi3 has a bright start at the box-office. https://t.co/wnGuxrV9tj 2 hours ago

filmfare

Filmfare #Baaghi3 has a bright start at the box-office. https://t.co/wnGuxrV9tj 2 hours ago

