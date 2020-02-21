Global  

Save the date: 'Four More Shots Please!' to be back in April

Zee News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
On International Women's Day, Amazon Prime Video announced that the second season of the series will launch on April 17.
Second season of Four More Shots Please! to be back in April

After the success of the first season of the Amazon Original series, the second season of "Four More Shots Please!" will release in April. On International...
