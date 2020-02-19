Watch The Weeknd Play 'Scared To Live', 'Blinding Lights' On Saturday Night Live
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () New album 'After Hours' is incoming...
*The Weeknd* aired new material on Saturday Night Live across the weekend.
The project's new album 'After Hours' lands on March 20th, with The Weeknd also playing an enormous world tour.
Hitting the UK for some lavish arena dates, Abel Tesfaye gave fans an indication of what to expect on Saturday Night Live.
Playing recent single 'Blinding Lights', he then returned to air brand new song 'Scared To Live'.
Check out both performances below.
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
The Weeknd to bring The After Hours Tour to the UK and Europe The huge run - which is set to feature the most LED lights and video for an arena show - sees the Canadian musician play three consecutive..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:56Published
The Weeknd is hitting the stage at Saturday Night Live! The 30-year-old entertainer was the musical guest on the sketch show on Saturday (March 7). PHOTOS: Check... Just Jared Also reported by •Billboard.com