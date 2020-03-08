Global  

Celebrate International Women's Day With These History-Making Women in Film, TV, Government & Pop Culture

E! Online Sunday, 8 March 2020
Happy International Women's Day! Today, all across the world, we are celebrating the contributions of women in history and in the fight for equality. From Hollywood to...
News video: International Women's Day: Feminists march through Kazakh city to call for equality

International Women's Day: Feminists march through Kazakh city to call for equality 00:26

 Scores of feminists marched through the Almaty in Kazakhstan on Saturday (March 8th) to call for greater equality for women. The event took place on International Women's Day, which is an official state holiday in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan was ranked 30th out of 144 countries in gender equality in...

Politicians and celebrities turn out for Women's Day March in London [Video]Politicians and celebrities turn out for Women's Day March in London

Footage from the International Women's Day March in Central London on Sunday (March 8th) where the mayor, Sadiq Khan, chose to perform an 'elbow bump' as he greeted participants taking part in the..

Million Women Rise: central London marchers denounce sexist violence [Video]Million Women Rise: central London marchers denounce sexist violence

Hundreds of protesters marched through central London on Saturday (March 7th) to denounce male violence against women. The "Million Women Rise" event came one day before International Women's..

Nigeria: International Women's Day - Fida Tasks Nigerian Govt On Effective Implementation of Women's Rights

[Premium Times] Government at all levels should put in place structures that would ensure the effective implementation of women's rights, the International...
International Women's Day 2020: Year of Women-centric film in Bollywood

The year 2020 surely looks like it will belong to the heroine in Bollywood.
Tweets about this

FreshiiSWYEG

Freshii SouthWest YEG Happy International Women’s Day! What better way to celebrate the amazing females in your life than with their favo… https://t.co/Vx1mOgrqdy 13 seconds ago

elleazadeh

Elle AyoubZadeh RT @gailmcinnes: Celebrate #IWD2020 with these women helmed brands which empower other women @hillbergandberk @Brunettethelabl @hilarymacmi… 35 seconds ago

geigerjd

Jefferson Geiger You should celebrate International Women’s Day with some beer from @BreckBrew: https://t.co/LF2vxYvgix 52 seconds ago

MrJoestarsBro

MightyK: Doolally Mood Boy RT @tabmok99: Celebrate International Women's Day with this story breakdown of your favorite Scream Queen - Sindel - the first (and ONLY, s… 1 minute ago

OHIO_ISFS

OU ISFS RT @OHIOPattonCOE: Happy International Women's Day! Here's a shout-out from Dean Middleton, Sr. Assoc. Dean Ann Paulins, and Asst. Deans Ma… 1 minute ago

belocal_yyc

Be Local Network Happy #internationalwomensday from the #belocalyyc team! Today we celebrate with 15 amazing #women running values-b… https://t.co/dBHJKhihcS 1 minute ago

HANKFM

Country 97.1 HANK FM It is International Women's Day Today! “Here’s to strong women: May we know them. May we be them. May we raise th… https://t.co/cQjSQ9dNeU 2 minutes ago

Renatabrunoyol1

Renatabrunoyola RT @South_32: Today we celebrate International Women’s Day, and all the inspiring women who work with us across the globe. Learn more about… 2 minutes ago

