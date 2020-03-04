Global  

Corey Feldman to expose names of Hollywood players who allegedly molested him as a teen in new doc

FOXNews.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Corey Feldman is set to release a new documentary on Monday that will expose the names of Hollywood players who allegedly molested him as a teen.
Corey Feldman Says His Life Is in Danger Due to New Documentary [Video]Corey Feldman Says His Life Is in Danger Due to New Documentary

Corey Feldman Says His Life Is in Danger Due to New Documentary The actor is currently promoting 'My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys.' According to 'Page Six,' Feldman arrived at 'The Wendy Williams..

Duration: 01:15

Corey Feldman fears for life as he prepares for expose doc [Video]Corey Feldman fears for life as he prepares for expose doc

Corey Feldman has reportedly said he fears his life is in danger as he prepares for the release of his documentary on a Hollywood paedophile ring.

Duration: 01:13


Corey Feldman Gets Death Threats as He's Ready to Expose Hollywood Pedophile Ring

The former star of 'The Goonies' says he's going to reveal the names that allegedly molested him and his late friend Corey Haim in an upcoming self-funded...
AceShowbiz

Corey Feldman Calls Cops After 'Wolf Pack' Left at His Door

Corey Feldman's being threatened and harassed again, just days before the release of his documentary promising to expose child rapists in Hollywood ... at least...
TMZ.com

