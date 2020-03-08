Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday Results: Establishment ‘Put a Great Deal of Pressure’ on Buttigieg, Klobuchar to Drop Out

Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday Results: Establishment ‘Put a Great Deal of Pressure’ on Buttigieg, Klobuchar to Drop Out

Mediaite Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
One factor in *Joe Biden's* big Super Tuesday was the fact that *Pete Buttigieg* and *Amy Klobuchar* dropped out beforehand.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: After Biden victories, Sanders will stay in the race

After Biden victories, Sanders will stay in the race 02:31

 Bernie Sanders said on Wednesday he will stay in the Democratic presidential race despite suffering a series of big losses to front-runner Joe Biden, promising to keep up the public pressure for his sweeping economic and social justice proposals. This report produced by Jonah Green.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ep 1117 | Biden, Bernie, and Coronavirus [Video]

Ep 1117 | Biden, Bernie, and Coronavirus

Filling in for Wayne Dupree, Brian Smyth and Kerry Smyth cover Super Tuesday 2.0, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden falling apart and needs helps. Finally, how great the Trump Administration is handling the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 31:44Published
Sanders Will Continue The Fight [Video]

Sanders Will Continue The Fight

Bernie Sanders is staying in the 2020 presidential race. Politico reports that Sanders is determined to stay in the Democratic race for President. Despite a string of recent primary losses he is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Echoes Trump, Says ‘The Power Of The Establishment’ Forced Klobuchar, Buttigieg Out

He suggested that there had been a coordinated effort from within the party
Daily Caller

LIVE UPDATES: March 10 Democratic Primary Results

The Democratic race for president has narrowed down to three candidates: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Tulsi Gabbard.  Most major candidates who have dropped...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

CherylCheryl94

Hippie girl Cheryl RT @MSannicole: Bernie Sanders will win California primary, NBC News projects https://t.co/UJduJk5qdm Neither candidate has taken 50% of th… 8 minutes ago

dead_christmas

dead_christmas RT @ChuckRocha: 4yrs ago Politico attacked ⁦@BernieSanders⁩ for hiring a brown consultant with a criminal record, Today they called me the… 8 minutes ago

thunderwalker87

Thunderwalker87 @SarahKSilverman I voted Bernie in the Super Tuesday Primary in 2016... and again this year in 2020... but the poll… https://t.co/C8wsom4vMy 16 minutes ago

politicallyrich

Politically Rich RT @JoeConchaTV: Both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders didn’t broach Coronavirus in either of their speeches lasting a total of 20 minutes on t… 21 minutes ago

meeperslektro

AJ One MW-Z9 RT @Jessecornett: 📰#BernRoadReport Rev. Jesse Jackson is Feeling the Bern & came out to tell 7528 in Grand Rapids about it @AOC reminded… 22 minutes ago

Resist2k18

🥁RedStateDem__🥁 RT @keithboykin: Joe Biden: Bernie outspent me 6-1 on Super Tuesday and I still won. Join me in supporting the constitutional amendment I p… 25 minutes ago

FREDERICA_CADE

FREDERICA CADE Bernie Sanders' women 'rape fantasy' essay, naked children comments resurface ahead of Super Tuesday - The Christia… https://t.co/MoGsnKQ4yv 39 minutes ago

joejaggi

The Meme Guy RT @kgosztola: There were 24 Democratic Party candidates, who launched campaigns for president. Several were favored by political establi… 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.