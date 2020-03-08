Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday Results: Establishment ‘Put a Great Deal of Pressure’ on Buttigieg, Klobuchar to Drop Out
One factor in *Joe Biden's* big Super Tuesday was the fact that *Pete Buttigieg* and *Amy Klobuchar* dropped out beforehand.
Bernie Sanders said on Wednesday he will stay in the Democratic presidential race despite suffering a series of big losses to front-runner Joe Biden, promising to keep up the public pressure for his sweeping economic and social justice proposals. This report produced by Jonah Green. After Biden victories, Sanders will stay in the race 02:31
