Phil Davis While Maryland Gov. Hogan praised Vice President's Pence's coordination, he said Trump "hasn't communicated the way… https://t.co/7joL0hyept 5 days ago Joyce Faraone RT @jilevin: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says Trump hasn't communicated about coronavirus the way 'I might like him to,' but praises administ… 1 week ago Jeffrey Levin Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says Trump hasn't communicated about coronavirus the way 'I might like him to,' but prais… https://t.co/hbrCO88pYh 1 week ago AlexGangitano RT @JuliaManch: Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan tells @MeetThePress that President Trump “hasn't communicated the way I would. And t… 1 week ago Julia Manchester Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan tells @MeetThePress that President Trump “hasn't communicated the way I woul… https://t.co/6GU64BKr52 1 week ago Janis Sexton RT @New_Narrative: Maryland Gov.: Trump Hasn’t Communicated 'The Way I Might Like Him To' on Coronavirus, Rest of Team Doing Good Job http… 1 week ago Mike Walker Maryland Gov.: Trump Hasn’t Communicated 'The Way I Might Like Him To' on Coronavirus, Rest of Team Doing Good Job https://t.co/aXuZaLxcor 1 week ago Aron Goldman RT @Mediaite: Maryland Gov.: Trump Hasn’t Communicated 'The Way I Might Like Him To' on Coronavirus, Rest of Team Doing Good Job https://t.… 1 week ago