New music from the unapologetic Dixie Chicks

CBS News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The Dixie Chicks, comprised of lead singer Natalie Maines and sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer, are one of the biggest female music acts of all time, with tens of millions of records sold, and 13 Grammy Awards. They talk with correspondent Tracy Smith about the Iraq War controversy that led to boycotts and blacklists of their music over comments made about President George W. Bush, and how failed relationships became a source of inspiration for their upcoming album, "Gaslighter," their first studio album together since 2006's Grammy-winning smash "Taking the Long Way."
