Dwyane Wade's Daughter Walks First Red Carpet as Zaya Wade

E! Online Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Dwyane Wade, wife Gabrielle Union and daughter Zaya Wade attended the 2020 Truth Awards together on Saturday, marking the 12-year-old's first red carpet event since the retired NBA star...
Recent related news from verified sources

Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter's First Red Carpet as Zaya

The NBA star praised Zaya for emerging as 'one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community.'
Entertainment Tonight Also reported by •ExtraCBS NewsBillboard.comPinkNews

NBA Star Udonis Haslem Seemingly Addressing Dwyane Wade's Daughter as 'Boy', People Confused

The Miami Heat star confuses people with his comment on Dwyane's video of his transgender daughter Zaya performing with a gospel choir at school for Black...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Just Jared

