Kamala Harris Makes Her Endorsement for 2020 Presidential Election

Just Jared Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Kamala Harris has picked her endorsement. The former presidential candidate announced that she is giving her support to Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic primary race, she said in a statement on Sunday (March 8). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kamala Harris “There is no one better prepared than Joe to steer our [...]
Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday said she would endorse her one-time rival Joe Biden's bid for the White...
Reuters

