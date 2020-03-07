warlock012 ‘You’re Next’ actor Nicholas Tucci dead at 38 following ‘private’ illness https://t.co/gKsE3L9LFG https://t.co/AQOnx1VLbQ 2 minutes ago Doveish "‘You’re Next’ actor Nicholas Tucci dead at 38 following ‘private’ illness" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/hyw2WUZs2T https://t.co/BCHYFSVfJo 2 minutes ago Citi-Digests "‘You’re Next’ actor Nicholas Tucci dead at 38 following ‘private’ illness" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/5gAgNkBwvC https://t.co/fDjkjIHZ0T 16 minutes ago Chris 🇺🇸 ‘You’re Next’ actor Nicholas Tucci dead at 38 following ‘private’ illness https://t.co/spyHh4Jns4 via @foxnews https://t.co/Er63ezzmjS 22 minutes ago Manfred Rosenberg #226bd5e489d3502e93df298410f9ac83 ‘You’re Next’ actor Nicholas Tucci dead at 38 following ‘private’ illness… https://t.co/B4hlv5RytJ 22 minutes ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 ‘You’re Next’ actor Nicholas Tucci dead at 38 following ‘private’ illness 25 minutes ago Republicans are mean squirrels🏳️‍🌈🚵‍♂️ Nicholas Tucci, 'You're Next' and 'Channel Zero' Actor, Dies at 38 https://t.co/CoH5v7dRe9 via @thr 2 hours ago Google Hits Actor Nicholas Tucci of ‘You’re Next’ dead at 38 of undisclosed illness https://t.co/JDL5v4PX3o https://t.co/OOYWLpgoYb 3 hours ago