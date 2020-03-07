Global  

‘You’re Next’ actor Nicholas Tucci dead at 38 following ‘private’ illness

FOXNews.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
 Nicholas Tucci, known for starring in the cult horror film “You’re Next,” has died following a "private" illness, his family said. He was 38.
News video: Actor Nicholas Tucci Dies After Private Health Battle

Actor Nicholas Tucci Dies After Private Health Battle 00:54

 Actor Nicholas Tucci has died at 38 years old.

Actor Nicholas Tucci of 'You're Next' dead at 38 of undisclosed illness

Nick Tucci, the actor known for his roles in "You're Next" and "Long Lost," has died at age 38.
'You're Next' Star Nicholas Tucci Dies at 38 After Quietly Battling Illness

After the actor's father Alexander Tucci breaks the sad news, his representative says that he/she 'was shocked to receive a phone call from his dad a couple days...
