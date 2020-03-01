Business as usual at North American box office amid virus
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () Los Angeles (AP) — North American audiences are not staying away from theaters amid virus concerns according to the weekend’s box office numbers. Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” topped the charts as expected and the Ben Affleck basketball drama “The Way Back” also opened normally. “Onward” earned $40 million from 4,310 North American locations, according to […]
