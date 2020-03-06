Global  

Ben Carson Refuses to ‘Preview’ Plan to Deal With Thousands of People Disembarking Coronavirus-Afflicted Cruise Ship

Mediaite Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson refused to elaborate on how the Trump administration is going to deal with the imminent docking of the Grand Princess, a cruise ship known to be carrying 21 people who’ve been infected by the coronavirus. In an interview on Sunday with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, the former neurosurgeon […]
News video: Coronavirus cases top 100,000 worldwide, 21 cases found on cruise ship

Coronavirus cases top 100,000 worldwide, 21 cases found on cruise ship 02:52

 Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship that was barred from docking in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Friday, adding to the more than 100,000 cases of the fast-spreading illness across the world. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California [Video]Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California

Princess Cruises canceled one of their cruises amid coronavirus concerns.

Coronavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship To Dock At Port Of Oakland [Video]Coronavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship To Dock At Port Of Oakland

Passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship told KPIX the captain announced the ship will dock at the Port of Oakland. Betty Yu talked with one of the thousands of passengers via Facetime.

Coronavirus updates: Cases surpass 100,000, including second LAX airport screener

As coronavirus cases surpass 100,000, thousands of people are still stuck on a cruise ship off the coast of California awaiting test results  
Ben Carson refuses to talk plan for cruise ship set to dock in Oakland

HUD Secretary Ben Carson, who is currently serving on President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, declined to give details about plans for the Grand...
