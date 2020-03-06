Ben Carson Refuses to ‘Preview’ Plan to Deal With Thousands of People Disembarking Coronavirus-Afflicted Cruise Ship
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson refused to elaborate on how the Trump administration is going to deal with the imminent docking of the Grand Princess, a cruise ship known to be carrying 21 people who’ve been infected by the coronavirus. In an interview on Sunday with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, the former neurosurgeon […]
Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship that was barred from docking in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Friday, adding to the more than 100,000 cases of the fast-spreading illness across the world. Yahaira Jacquez reports.