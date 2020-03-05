Global  

Pregnant Katy Perry Shows Baby Bump in Pink Outfits and Says She Hopes "It's a Girl"

E! Online Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Is Katy Perry dropping hints about the sex of her and Orlando Bloom's baby? Or just paying tribute to fellow members of her gender on International Woman's Day? The 35-year-old...
News video: Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in New Music Video

Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in New Music Video 01:24

 Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in New Music Video On March 4, Katy Perry released the music video for her newest song, “Never Worn White.” At the very end of the video, Perry revealed she was pregnant by posing for a a profile shot of her growing baby bump. She further confirmed the news on social...

Katy Perry Reveals She’s Pregnant [Video]Katy Perry Reveals She’s Pregnant

There’s a baby on the way, Katycats! Katy Perry announces that she’s pregnant in her music video for her new single “Never Worn White”. ET Canada has all the details on the singer’s exciting..

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Expecting First Child Together | Billboard News [Video]Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Expecting First Child Together | Billboard News

With the release of a new single and its video, album news and the biggest reveal of them all: Katy Perry is pregnant.

Katy Perry Shows Off Baby Bump in First Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement!

Katy Perry just made her first official appearance since announcing that she is pregnant with her first child! The 35-year-old singer and American Idol judge put...
All the Ways Pregnant Katy Perry Hid Her Baby Bump

No daisy dukes or bikinis here! On Wednesday, Katy Perry shocked Katy Kats all over the world when she revealed she's expecting her first child with fiancé...
