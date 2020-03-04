Global  

Duchess Meghan Markle Makes Inspiring Speech To Students For International Women's Day 2020

Just Jared Sunday, 8 March 2020
Meghan Markle is greeted by a ton of school children while arriving at the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham on Friday (March 6) in London, England. The 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex attended the school’s special assembly in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8), where she gave an inspiring speech to the students. “Your [...]
 Meghan Markle did her final solo event as a working royal family member on Friday, visiting students at Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, Essex, East of London, ahead of International Women's Day. In addition to giving a moving speech to the students where she implored them "to speak up for what...

