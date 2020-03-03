Katie Holmes Is All Smiles Grabbing Lunch in New York City
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () Katie Holmes is in good spirits! The 41-year-old Dawson’s Creek alum was spotted with a big smile grabbing food – ironically, at The Smile – on Thursday (March 5) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes Katie looked chic in a brown pleated skirt for her daytime solo lunch [...]
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic. According to Business Insider, twenty more people in New York tested positive for the virus. The total number of cases in New York are now 76 with 11 of them located in New York City. While some people were...
Claudio Bravo has been offered to join New York City when his contract with Manchester City expires at the end of the season, according to The Guardian, and... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Just Jared •Gothamist •CBS 2 •Mediaite •FOXNews.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Mary Ann RT @JustJared: Katie Holmes is all smiles on a solo lunch outing in New York City: https://t.co/lB74SNvUSG 58 minutes ago
Anette Fekete Katie Holmes Is All Smiles Grabbing Lunch in New York City https://t.co/SpmKLWPCh3 via @JustJared1 hour ago