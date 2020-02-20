Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Amanda Bynes splits from Paul Michael

Amanda Bynes splits from Paul Michael

ContactMusic Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up

Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up 00:49

 Amanda Bynes is "really upset" about her split from fiancé Paul Michael, whom she got engaged to just three weeks ago.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amanda Bynes introduces her fiance to fans [Video]Amanda Bynes introduces her fiance to fans

Hollywood actress Amanda Bynes has introduced her fiance to her fans.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:07Published

Amanda Bynes' fiance 'hasn't met her parents' [Video]Amanda Bynes' fiance 'hasn't met her parents'

Paul Michael, Amanda Bynes' fiance, has not yet met her parents.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amanda Bynes and Fiancé Paul Michael Split After 3-Week Engagement

It's over between Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael. E! News has learned that the two have broken up and ended their engagement, just weeks after the Hairspray...
E! Online

Amanda Bynes Breaks Off Engagement with Fiance of Three Weeks

Amanda Bynes won't be walking down the aisle after all -- she and her fiance of just 3 weeks have called off their engagement. AB's groom-to-be, Paul Michael,...
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.