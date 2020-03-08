Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ted Cruz Voluntarily Self Quarantines After Discovering He ‘Briefly Interacted’ With CPAC Coronavirus Patient

Ted Cruz Voluntarily Self Quarantines After Discovering He ‘Briefly Interacted’ With CPAC Coronavirus Patient

Mediaite Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Ted Cruz Voluntarily Self Quarantines After Discovering He ‘Briefly Interacted’ With CPAC Coronavirus PatientTed Cruz has voluntarily placed himself in quarantine at his home after learning that he had "briefly interacted" with the CPAC attendee who has coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Senator Cruz self quarantines after contact with coronavirus carrier

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Sunday said he would self-quarantine after he had contact with a CPAC political conference attendee who tested positive for coronavirus.
Reuters

Ted Cruz to Self-Quarantine After CPAC Contact with Coronavirus Patient

Ted Cruz is the first person in Congress to take the big step of self-quarantining after he says he recently came into contact with someone who now has...
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MediaManCurt

Curtis Caesar John RT @Mediaite: Sen. Ted Cruz Voluntarily Self Quarantines After Discovering He 'Briefly Interacted' With CPAC #Coronavirus Patient https://t… 4 hours ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Sen. Ted Cruz Voluntarily Self Quarantines After Discovering He 'Briefly Interacted' With CPAC #Coronavirus Patient https://t.co/m08M0f5f15 7 hours ago

Dragonfly_Drama

❈ Monika Beyer ❈ Already, two members of Congress have voluntarily imposed self-quarantines after interacting with an infected perso… https://t.co/pQWXNTztI8 11 hours ago

MediaWatchUS

Media Watch New from Mediaite → Ted Cruz Voluntarily Self Quarantines After Discovering He ‘Briefly Interacted’ With CPAC Coron… https://t.co/DeXbvQniiL 16 hours ago

VickieLu70

#Bernie2020 #MedicareforAll www.BernieSanders.com RT @rumpfshaker: Ted Cruz Voluntarily Self Quarantines After Discovering He 'Briefly Interacted' With CPAC Coronavirus Patient https://t.co… 21 hours ago

sarahrumpf

Sarah Rumpf RT @Mediaite: Ted Cruz Voluntarily Self Quarantines After Discovering He ‘Briefly Interacted’ With CPAC #Coronavirus Patient https://t.co/7… 22 hours ago

Hotpage_News

Hotpage News Ted Cruz Voluntarily Self Quarantines After Discovering He 'Briefly Interacted' With CPAC #Coronavirus Patient - https://t.co/qAWKZ7YPJK 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.