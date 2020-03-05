Global  

Watch the Moment Katy Perry Shares Her Baby News With 'American Idol' Judges

Billboard.com Monday, 9 March 2020
ABC caught the moment when Katy Perry shared the happy news with her fellow "American Idol" judges.
 Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The singer and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, were reportedly scheduled to tie the knot in Japan this summer. According to 'People, the widespread outbreak of coronavirus forced the couple to put their wedding plans on hold. Unnamed...

There’s a baby on the way, Katycats! Katy Perry announces that she’s pregnant in her music video for her new single “Never Worn White”. ET Canada has all the details on the singer’s exciting..

With the release of a new single and its video, album news and the biggest reveal of them all: Katy Perry is pregnant.

American Idol Judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan React to Katy Perry's Pregnancy News

Katy Perry is spilling the beans! During tonight's American Idol episode, the 35-year-old songstress shared her exciting and special pregnancy news with her...
Katy Perry Shows Off Baby Bump in First Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement!

Katy Perry just made her first official appearance since announcing that she is pregnant with her first child! The 35-year-old singer and American Idol judge put...
