Watch the Moment Katy Perry Shares Her Baby News With ‘American Idol’ Judges

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak 01:11 Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The singer and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, were reportedly scheduled to tie the knot in Japan this summer. According to 'People, the widespread outbreak of coronavirus forced the couple to put their wedding plans on hold. Unnamed...