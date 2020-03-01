Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Video: PC avoids shaking hands with a man

Video: PC avoids shaking hands with a man

IndiaTimes Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Priyanka Chopra and beau Nick Jonas indulged in festive celebrations last week at the Ambani’s Holi bash. Photos and videos of the couple enjoying the colourful festival were trending on social media. A video of Priyanka arriving at the venue features saw her cheerfully greeting a man, however she was quick to avoid a handshake. She introduced Nick to the person and the popular singer went ahead with a handshake.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Video Shows Suspect In Deadly Bronx Subway Station Stabbing [Video]Video Shows Suspect In Deadly Bronx Subway Station Stabbing

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect in a deadly subway stabbing in the Bronx.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published

Opening a watermelon... using a friend's head! [Video]Opening a watermelon... using a friend's head!

This man uses his friend's forehead to open a watermelon.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Police Video Shows Man Slashed In Face On Bronx MTA Bus

Police released video of a suspect slashing a 20-year-old man in the face on a northbound Q44 bus.
CBS 2 Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Loren Gray Starts 'The Man' Challenge On TikTok In Honor of Taylor Swift's New Video

Loren Gray has launched a new challenge on TikTok! The 17-year-old singer is the most followed person on the platform and has started “The Man” challenge. If...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Zee News

Tweets about this

Vsplusonline

VSplusonline Priyanka Chopra avoids shaking hands with a man amidst Coronavirus outbreak – watch video – Times of India https://t.co/bx5DLnHZ7O 1 hour ago

Vsplusonline

VSplusonline New post (Priyanka Chopra avoids shaking hands with a man amidst Coronavirus outbreak – watch video - Times of Indi… https://t.co/kBflIMaPDi 1 hour ago

bollybubble

Bollywood Bubble #PriyankaChopra avoids shaking hands with a man due to #Coronavirus outbreak-Watch video @priyankachopra… https://t.co/b1uDu1yans 3 hours ago

bollywoodnewsfb

Bollywood News Inside Priyanka Chopra avoids shaking hands with a man due to Corona-Virus-outbreak-Watch video https://t.co/K5J1TjenId https://t.co/abo5qcumGH 3 hours ago

ivxnews

IVX News Video: PC avoids shaking hands with a man https://t.co/7ZuivZewHf @ivxnews #Latestnews https://t.co/DuwrJSjwJI 4 hours ago

greens_live

Greens Live Video: PC avoids shaking hands with a man https://t.co/g7yA1OA6FE 5 hours ago

newsicology

Newsic Video: PC avoids shaking hands with a man https://t.co/ahP7q2U2z1 https://t.co/RpZ91w3X1q 5 hours ago

dumasiam

MG Dumasia Video: PC avoids shaking hands with a man https://t.co/iOHZ2ZzNEZ https://t.co/jLoNTmSAab 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.