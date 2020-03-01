Video: PC avoids shaking hands with a man

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Priyanka Chopra and beau Nick Jonas indulged in festive celebrations last week at the Ambani’s Holi bash. Photos and videos of the couple enjoying the colourful festival were trending on social media . A video of Priyanka arriving at the venue features saw her cheerfully greeting a man, however she was quick to avoid a handshake. She introduced Nick to the person and the popular singer went ahead with a handshake. 👓 View full article

