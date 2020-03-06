Global  

Katy Perry Reveals to Fans If She Wants a Boy or a Girl

Just Jared Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Katy Perry is addressing her pregnancy! While performing at the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup Final on Sunday (March 8) in Melbourne, Australia, the 35-year-old singer revealed to the crowds if she wants a boy or a girl. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry “I hope it’s a girl,” Katy said [...]
News video: Katy Perry thanks fans for 'support' after pregnancy announcement

Katy Perry thanks fans for 'support' after pregnancy announcement 00:59

 Katy Perry has thanked her fans for their "overwhelming support" following her pregnancy announcement.

Orlando Bloom: Katy's blooming [Video]Orlando Bloom: Katy's blooming

Orlando Bloom thinks his pregnant fiancee Katy Perry is "blooming".

Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The singer and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, were reportedly scheduled to tie the knot in Japan this summer. According to 'People,..

Katy Perry meets Harmanpreet Kaur & Co

Global music superstar Katy Perry on Saturday met the Indian cricket team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground where they would face Australia in the much-anticipated...
Pregnant Katy Perry Shows Baby Bump in Pink Outfits and Says She Hopes "It's a Girl"

Is Katy Perry dropping hints about the sex of her and Orlando Bloom's baby? Or just paying tribute to fellow members of her gender on International Woman's Day?...
