Bollywood celebrities celebrated the spirit of womanhood on International women's day by sharing special messages on Sunday. Sanjay Dutt posted, "To the strong women who never stop teaching and inspiring me. Thank you Trishala, Iqra, mom and Maanayata for always making me the best version of myself. Love you all so much ...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Grandfather becomes Britain's most unlikely pin-up after topless jeans advert leads to cheeky offers from female admirers around A granddad has become Britain's most unlikely pin-up after his topless advert to try and sell some jeans led to cheeky offers from female admirers around the world. Self-proclaimed 'Italian Stallion'.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published on January 14, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Shahid Kapoor: Just a day to celebrate women isn't enough Shahid Kapoor on the occasion of International Women's Day shared a heartfelt message celebrating the spirit of womanhood saying just a single day is not enough...

Mid-Day 2 hours ago



International Women's Day 2020: Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty and others post wishes A slew of Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to express their love for the women out there on International Women's Day 2020.

Zee News 19 hours ago





Tweets about this