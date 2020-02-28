Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > ‪Placido Domingo Pulls Out of Royal Opera House Performances

‪Placido Domingo Pulls Out of Royal Opera House Performances

Billboard.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Placido Domingo has withdrawn from this summer’s production of Don Carlo at London’s Royal Opera House.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: LA Opera Investigation Deems Sex Misconduct Allegations Against Placido Domingo Are ‘Credible’

LA Opera Investigation Deems Sex Misconduct Allegations Against Placido Domingo Are ‘Credible’ 00:42

 An independent investigation commissioned by the Los Angeles Opera has determined that the slew of sexual harassment allegations against legendary singer Placido Domingo are “credible.” Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Charles honours stars of opera and film music [Video]

Prince Charles honours stars of opera and film music

The Prince of Wales has honoured some of the top talents in the world of music at the Royal College of Music (RCM). In his role as RCM president, he handed out awards to artists including conductor..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:49Published
Placido Domingo Walks Back Apology [Video]

Placido Domingo Walks Back Apology

The opera star had apologized earlier this week for his behavior, but now says he never behaved aggressively toward anyone. Suzanne Marques reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:53Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Placido Domingo engaged in 'inappropriate conduct' with women, opera company probe says

An investigation commissioned by LA Opera into sexual harassment allegations against Placido Domingo has found that the legendary tenor engaged in "inappropriate...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

LadyJayLives

#ANYWHEREYOUDEY RT @billboardbiz: Placido Domingo Pulls Out of Royal Opera House Performances https://t.co/jFLaYQo2Sv 1 week ago

billboardbiz

billboardbiz Placido Domingo Pulls Out of Royal Opera House Performances https://t.co/jFLaYQo2Sv 1 week ago

SeuAcervo_Music

SeuAcervo_music #PlacidoDomingo has withdrawn from this summer’s production of Don Carlo at London’s Royal Opera House https://t.co/BOsfie1plR 1 week ago

isma_sanchez

Isma S-Menéndez RT @billboard: Placido Domingo has withdrawn from this summer’s production of Don Carlo at London’s Royal Opera House https://t.co/xpNmz4el… 1 week ago

billboard

billboard Placido Domingo has withdrawn from this summer’s production of Don Carlo at London’s Royal Opera House https://t.co/xpNmz4elpb 1 week ago

NautalisNews

Nautalis® Placido Domingo Pulls Out of Royal Opera House Performances https://t.co/iIDwQvF2H8 https://t.co/wAr5HloGnh 1 week ago

inotech_3d

INOTECH3D 💯⛽️🔥💨 Placido Domingo Pulls Out of Royal Opera House Performances Spanish tenor Placido Domingo, who is ensnared in alle… https://t.co/VYaaRoh3wc 1 week ago

ShadowLinesDoc

ShadowLines Placido Domingo Pulls Out of Royal Opera House Performances https://t.co/38CyDhcfya 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.