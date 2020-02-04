Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > This yellow vintage car leaves Amitabh Bachchan speechless!

This yellow vintage car leaves Amitabh Bachchan speechless!

Mid-Day Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on March 9 shared a picture with a vintage car on Twitter, expressing that he is "speechless" in the presence of the classic automobile. The actor who is quite active on social media, especially microblogging site Twitter, is seen standing near the yellow coloured vintage car wearing a pink kurta with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Indian royal family organises vintage car rally for prince's coronation [Video]Indian royal family organises vintage car rally for prince's coronation

A royal family in western India organised a vintage car show as part of the celebrations for the coronation of their crown Prince, held on January 28. Vintage cars, decorated elephants and horses..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Big B cheerfully poses with his vintage car

Amitabh Bachchan shared pictures of his newest possession, an envious vintage car. The actor looked all cheery as she posed with the yellow Ford car and even...
IndiaTimes

Entertainment news: Amitabh Bachchan goes vintage in new Twitter post

Amitabh Bachchan expressed that he is "speechless" in the presence of the classic automobile.
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.