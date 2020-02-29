Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Prince Harry New Career? Duke Records Invictus Games Song with Jon Bon Jovi

Prince Harry New Career? Duke Records Invictus Games Song with Jon Bon Jovi

HNGN Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Prince Harry New Career? Duke Records Invictus Games Song with Jon Bon JoviFor this year's Invictus Games, Prince Harry teamed up with Jon Bon Jovi on one of his final royal engagements before he steps back as a senior member of the royal family.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry and F1's Lewis Hamilton tour new Silverstone museum [Video]Prince Harry and F1's Lewis Hamilton tour new Silverstone museum

Prince Harry and Lewis Hamilton open the Silverstone Experience motorsports museum in Northamptonshire.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:29Published

Prince Harry Finds a New Hobby Amid Royal Exit [Video]Prince Harry Finds a New Hobby Amid Royal Exit

Prince Harry has reportedly found a new hobby to ease the transition from royalty to regular citizen: playing guitar. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Bon Jovi hit the recording studio for possible Invictus track

Jon Bon Jovi and Prince Harry appear to have recorded a song for the Invictus Games.
SBS

Prince Harry and Bon Jovi hit the recording studio for Invictus track

Jon Bon Jovi and Prince Harry appear to have recorded a song for the Invictus Games.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HNGNcom

HNGN Prince Harry New Career? Duke Records Invictus Games Song with Jon Bon Jovi https://t.co/MqX9Cbgzth https://t.co/OwXRVWp0Ap 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.