Jacqueline-Asim's Mere Angne Mein song

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Set in the background of Holi celebrations, ‘Mere Angne Mein’ narrates an engaging story featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz. While, Jacqueline is seen as a princess in a traditional outfit and jewellery, Asim is a modern handsome hunk. The video travels between the 1435 AD and current time. 👓 View full article

