Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jodie Turner-Smith is having a baby girl

Jodie Turner-Smith is having a baby girl

ContactMusic Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry wants a baby girl [Video]Katy Perry wants a baby girl

Pregnant singer Katy Perry would love to have a baby girl.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published

Chicks Chirp for Cute Kid [Video]Chicks Chirp for Cute Kid

Occurred on March 6, 2020 / Freeport, Ohio, USA Info from Licensor: "My eight-month-old daughter enjoying our newest batch of chicks running around her. She’s a little farm girl who loves being out..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:34Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pausefun

PauseFun Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith confirms she is having a baby girl with Joshua Jackson - https://t.co/nmS2mmSsqH https://t.co/j2ih8INdBd 2 hours ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith confirms she is having a baby girl with Joshua Jackson https://t.co/KX2oE5EXaQ https://t.co/83QaFZcNPN 2 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @usweekly: An excited Jodie Turner-Smith shared clips of her baby moving in her belly. https://t.co/FG5s5mYrPJ 9 hours ago

usweekly

Us Weekly An excited Jodie Turner-Smith shared clips of her baby moving in her belly. https://t.co/FG5s5mYrPJ 10 hours ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith Confirms She and Husband Joshua Jackson Are Having a Girl https://t.co/Wfl0exDjVy 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.