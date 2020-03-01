Global  

Playing Politics? Trump Blames ‘Fake News Media’ and Democrats for Inflaming Coronavirus Situation

Mediaite Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Playing Politics? Trump Blames ‘Fake News Media’ and Democrats for Inflaming Coronavirus SituationPresident Donald Trump started the week by blaming "Fake News Media" for irresponsibly inflaming public hysteria in their coverage of the potential Coronavirus pandemic. 
Credit: GeoBeats
News video: Trump: Report Azar 'Sidelined' Is 'Fake News'

Trump: Report Azar 'Sidelined' Is 'Fake News' 00:48

 President Trump slammed the media.

Credit: Teaser Trailer

Trump Goes After ‘Fake News Media’ as ‘ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE’ After Decrying Coronavirus Media Coverage

Trump Goes After ‘Fake News Media’ as ‘ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE’ After Decrying Coronavirus Media CoveragePresident *Donald Trump* continued attacking the "fake news media" Sunday afternoon, in a tweet once again using the phrase "ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE."
Mediaite

How Does the Coronavirus Compare to the Flu?

How Does the Coronavirus Compare to the Flu?Is this new coronavirus really a serious danger? Doesn’t the flu kill more people? As the United States recorded its first coronavirus death Saturday — and...
WorldNews Also reported by •PRAVDAReuters

