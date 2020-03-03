Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Coronavirus scare: Music launch of Vijay's 'Master' won't be usual big-crowd event

Coronavirus scare: Music launch of Vijay's 'Master' won't be usual big-crowd event

Zee News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The 'Master' audio launch will be held at a plush hotel in Chennai. Fans can watch the live telecast of the event on television.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disney+ Europe Launch Event in London Scrapped Over Coronavirus Crisis | THR News [Video]

Disney+ Europe Launch Event in London Scrapped Over Coronavirus Crisis | THR News

This week's Disney+ European launch event in London has been scrapped as fears continue to rise over the growing coronavirus crisis.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:37Published

Tweets about this

mathrubhumieng

Mathrubhumi Coronavirus scare: Music launch of Vijay's 'Master' won't be usual big-crowd event https://t.co/HPPPinuiCD #mathrubhumi 5 days ago

news8_plus

News8Plus Coronavirus Scare: Music Launch of Vijay’s Master won’t be Usual Big-crowd Event https://t.co/FdTL0baNNc https://t.co/d7EhCA5mfq 6 days ago

xpresslite

Express Lite Owing to the fear of #coronavirus, the makers of Vijay's 'Master' have decided to avoid making it a big-crowd event. https://t.co/ifUrBXyz5N 6 days ago

TechKashif

Tech kashif Coronavirus Scare: Music Launch of Vijay’s Master won’t be Usual Big-crowd Event https://t.co/Wsi1aoKAwj https://t.co/7n8udPR23n 6 days ago

radioandmusic

RadioandMusic.com Coronavirus scare: Music launch of Vijay's 'Master' won't be usual big-crowd event #coronavirus #Corona #music… https://t.co/9sTdGY3uhw 6 days ago

devfan4stars

DevFan Coronavirus scare: Music launch of Vijay's 'Master' won't be usual big-crowd event https://t.co/WLchQSeqEl 6 days ago

ianslife_in

IANSLIFE #Coronavirus scare: #Music launch of #Vijay's '#Master' won't be the usual big-crowd event. https://t.co/rk9y78la5P https://t.co/iRawlui1Tu 6 days ago

dt_next

DT Next The '#MasterAudioLaunch will be held at a plush hotel in Chennai. Fans can watch the live telecast of the event on… https://t.co/cLvK7ltwVb 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.