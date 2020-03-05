Global  

Max von Sydow, star of 'The Exorcist,' 'Game of Thrones' and 'Star Wars,' dead at 90

FOXNews.com Monday, 9 March 2020
Acclaimed actor from “The Exorcist” “Star Wars” and “Game of Thrones,” Max von Sydow, has died at age 90.
Recent related news from verified sources

Max von Sydow, 'GoT' Actor and 'Exorcist' Star, Dead at 90

Max von Sydow -- the Swedish actor best known for his notable roles such as the priest in "The Exorcist" and the Three-Eyed Raven on "Game of Thrones" -- has...
TMZ.com

The Exorcist and Flash Gordon star Max Von Sydow dies at 90

The Exorcist and Flash Gordon star Max Von Sydow dies at 90The Swedish actor was also known for The Seventh Seal, Star Wars and Game of Thrones
Hull Daily Mail Also reported by •NPRThe AgeMid-DayUSATODAY.comBBC NewsTIMECBC.caCBS News

Franklee255B

Frank Lee RT @LisaToddSutton: Max von Sydow, Star of ‘Seventh Seal’ and ‘Exorcist,’ Dies at 90 - The New York Times - https://t.co/B2q5pNdvZC via @sh… 11 seconds ago

KenZimmern

Ken Zimmern RT @dfriend: Swedish actor Max Von Sydow, star of some of Ingmar Bergman's greatest films, including "The Seventh Seal," has died at 90. H… 12 seconds ago

RLC_3

COOPER Max von Sydow, star of films from 'The Seventh Seal' to 'The Exorcist,' dead at 90 https://t.co/Zo4Huxd7it 12 seconds ago

frnkbtch

frankbitch RT @CBR: Max von Sydow, Classic Flash Gordon Villain, Exorcist Star, Dies at 90 https://t.co/ETBwYtAVju https://t.co/XxozbkKv4q 16 seconds ago

iamImranTareen

ł₥Ɽ₳₦ ₮₳ⱤɆɆ₦ RT @AFP: #UPDATE Swedish-born actor Max von Sydow, whose long career saw him go from starring in iconic art-house movies by Ingmar Bergman… 17 seconds ago

CLK_Shortcake

CarolLee Kidd Max von Sydow, Star of ‘Seventh Seal’ and ‘Exorcist,’ Dies at 90 - The New York Times https://t.co/NGwA9HoJdn 18 seconds ago

content_catcher

Content Catcher ‘Exorcist’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Max von Sydow https://t.co/RU0f29DuhO Max von Sydow, the actor best known fo… https://t.co/em2EMMlVEb 19 seconds ago

SMWLADGBP

Mario RT @totalfilm: RIP Max von Sydow, who has died aged 90. He was best known for his roles in The Exorcist, The Seventh Seal, and Flash Gordon… 20 seconds ago

