Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' Gets Action-Packed New Trailer!

Just Jared Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow film has a brand new trailer! The film follows Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow as she confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her [...]
News video: 'Black Widow' Final Trailer (2020)

'Black Widow' Final Trailer (2020) 02:27

 Scarlett Johansson returns as Black Widow in her own Marvel movie

