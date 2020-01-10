Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner Smith Confirm Sex of Their Baby!

We now know that Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner Smith are expecting a baby girl! The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story to record a video for her fans. “Favourite moments with baby,” Jodie posted, adding, “Can you see her dancing in there? Every time I try to record she stops.” Fans noted that [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources QUEEN & SLIM movie - POWER QUEEN & SLIM movie - POWER - Short trailer Starring Daniel Kaluuya and introducing Jodie-Turner Smith. From trailblazing, Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe (Netflix’s Master of None) and Melina.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 00:20Published on January 10, 2020 QUEEN & SLIM movie - STRONG QUEEN & SLIM movie - STRONG Starring Daniel Kaluuya and introducing Jodie-Turner Smith. From trailblazing, Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe (Netflix’s Master of None) and Melina Matsoukas, the.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 00:30Published on January 10, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Shop for Baby Clothes in Studio City! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting a head start on baby shopping! The 30-year-old singer and the 24-year-old pregnant actress stopped by a baby store on...

Just Jared 1 week ago



Joe Jonas Stops by a Baby Store with Wife Sophie Turner! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are doing a little baby shopping! The 30-year-old singer and the 24-year-old actress stopped by a baby shop to pick out some clothes...

Just Jared Jr 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this