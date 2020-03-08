Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden, Will Join Forces With Kamala Harris At Monday Rally

Matt Fidel RT @NYTnickc: BREAKING: @CoryBooker will endorse @JoeBiden today. Booker will hit the campaign trail with Biden in Flint and at a separate… 7 seconds ago

Gerhard k @CoryBooker Endorses @JoeBiden Mr. Booker’s endorsement of Mr. Biden comes one day after @KamalaHarris’s. The two… https://t.co/ZlCqXotiWY 7 seconds ago

Gma RT @vietthanhsports: Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/YAOetwI6m7 12 seconds ago

MPJ Fan Account RT @ChazBono: So happy to see @CoryBooker endorse @JoeBiden. I’m a huge admirer Senator Booker, and the campaign he ran. https://t.co/4B3sX… 12 seconds ago

Maggie Canter RT @HuffPost: Sen. Cory Booker has endorsed Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. https://t.co/ET96Ti0UbJ 25 seconds ago

Jan Scott RT @JeffreyGuterman: @realDonaldTrump Cory Booker endorses his former 2020 rival Joe Biden for president, saying, "He'll restore honor to t… 33 seconds ago