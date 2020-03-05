Coachella "Could Be Cancelled" As Coronavirus Fears Deepen

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

A case was diagnosed close to the site...



Fears are growing over the viability of *Coachella* after a case of coronavirus was detected close to the site.



The desert festival is a landmark for live music in North America, with the twin-weekend event gathering a huge audience.



With SXSW forced to pull the plug on this year's instalment, speculation immediately grew over the viability of Coachella in 2020.



A case of coronavirus was detected 25 miles from the site, leading to the cancellation of the Indian Wells tennis tournament, which shares the same complex as Coachella.







The 2020 BNP Paribas Open will not be held.https://t.co/BVKQmmcbth pic.twitter.com/CHOd0PgJeV



— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 9, 2020



With the Riverside County Public Health Department declaring a public health emergency for the Coachella Valley, Dr Cameron Kaiser has stepped in to re-assure the public.



The fate of future events this year is being decided on a case by case basis, with Dr Cameron Kaiser adding “we will of course support and facilitate that decision” should Coachella choose to cancel.



More on this as it develops.



