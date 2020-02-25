Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Pete Buttigieg to guest host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Pete Buttigieg to guest host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Former presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg will host "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Thursday. Guests will include Patrick Stewart.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published < > Embed
News video: Former 2020 Candidate Pete Buttigieg Will Guest Host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Former 2020 Candidate Pete Buttigieg Will Guest Host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' 01:12

 Former 2020 Candidate Pete Buttigieg Will Guest Host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' The gig comes after Buttigieg dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination. He will step in for Kimmel on March 12 and one of his guests will be 'Star Trek' legend Patrick Stewart. Pete Buttigieg, via 'Today Show'...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gwyneth Paltrow Was On Jimmy Kimmel Live, And He Just Had To Light 'That' Candle [Video]Gwyneth Paltrow Was On Jimmy Kimmel Live, And He Just Had To Light 'That' Candle

Gwyneth Paltrow Was On Jimmy Kimmel Live, And He Just Had To Light 'That' Candle

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:29Published

Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate? [Video]Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate?

On Tuesday, February 25th Democratic Presidential candidates will debate in South Carolina. The debate is hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in partnership with Twitter...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren Tears Up During 'Kimmel' Interview Ahead of Super Tuesday (Video)

Elizabeth Warren stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live! for an emotional appearance ahead of Super Tuesday. The 70-year-old U.S. Senator chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel on...
Just Jared

Pete Buttigieg to guest-host ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’: ‘It’s going to be fun’

A little after a week since he exited the presidential race, Pete Buttigieg is now set to guest-host "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Thursday. 
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PCornelius12

JoeBiden2020 😎🗽🇺🇸 Pete Buttigieg set to guest host "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - CNN https://t.co/GKbB7a2uQQ 😎 2 minutes ago

JayPompeii

Jay Pompeii RT @jackallisonLOL: TV NEEDS TO END https://t.co/TliAJmi4P6 2 minutes ago

blakelivingston

blakelivingston RT @luisadieznuts: wasn’t on twitter most of the day so i’m late to this but 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 https://t.co/5in6Vyv7lP 2 minutes ago

luisadieznuts

luisa wasn’t on twitter most of the day so i’m late to this but 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 https://t.co/5in6Vyv7lP 3 minutes ago

ps9714

The Great War & Modern Memory Pete Buttigieg set to guest host "Jimmy Kimmel Live" https://t.co/V9yvW2DaRc 4 minutes ago

RLopezMission

Robert Lopez This is just embarrassing Pete Buttigieg Looks Forward to Relaxing and Guest Hosting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' https://t.co/E4TaYFEGOQ via @TMZ 6 minutes ago

cecinjr

Natasha RT @vulture: Pete Buttigieg has a new gig lined up this week: taking over late-night hosting duties for Jimmy Kimmel https://t.co/zTjFvWr3GY 6 minutes ago

ElephantWatcher

The Elephant Watcher RT @Introverts4Pete: “It’s going to be fun. The thing about coming off a presidential campaign is that you’ve been focused on one thing and… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.