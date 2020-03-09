greeen Zeppelin Wins Latest Battle of the Bands in `Stairway' Fight - https://t.co/0BB66yxFtx 2 minutes ago Elliott Alderman Led Zeppelin Wins Latest 'Stairway to Heaven' #Copyright Fight https://t.co/sWkHXeGRjr via @billboard 7 minutes ago Josiah Williams Led Zeppelin wins latest copyright battle in 'Stairway to Heaven' fight https://t.co/2VN79Ll6fO https://t.co/H04fc1qL9j 13 minutes ago Dara Wehmeyer "Zeppelin Wins Latest Battle of the Bands in 'Stairway' Fight" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/4eCCSCV3ZL 13 minutes ago Screamer Magazine Led Zeppelin Wins Latest 'Stairway to Heaven' Copyright Appeal - https://t.co/KMRb7xmNiC https://t.co/bmOJnl5ynJ 14 minutes ago 23ABC News STAIRWAY FIGHT: The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handed the major win to the classic rockers and dealt a blow… https://t.co/1gTvUstANq 15 minutes ago One KatyCat "Zeppelin Wins Latest Battle of the Bands in 'Stairway' Fight" by The Associated Press via NYT… https://t.co/8FuPPGdbdl 16 minutes ago WKBN 27 First News Zeppelin wins latest battle of the bands in `Stairway’ fight https://t.co/Xw2JvyghT9 https://t.co/oIabWnlMxB 19 minutes ago