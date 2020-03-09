Global  

Led Zeppelin Wins Latest ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Copyright Fight

Billboard.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Led Zeppelin has once again prevailed in a long-running copyright dispute over whether the U.K. rock band infringed Spirit's "Taurus" to create "Stairway to Heaven."
Recent related news from verified sources

Led Zeppelin win latest battle in Stairway To Heaven legal fight

A US appeal court has restored a jury verdict that found Led Zeppelin did not steal their landmark song Stairway To Heaven.
Belfast Telegraph

