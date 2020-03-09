Led Zeppelin wins 'Stairway to Heaven' copyright case
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Led Zeppelin on Monday persuaded a U.S. appeals court to reinstate a jury verdict that it did not steal the opening guitar riff for "Stairway to Heaven" from an obscure song written four years earlier.
Rock Band Led Zeppelin has successfully persuaded a U.S. appeals court to reinstate a jury verdict in their favor.
The decision is in regard to whether or not the legendary band stole the opening guitar riff for “Stairway to Heaven”.
In a 9-2 decision, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in...