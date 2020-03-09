Global  

Led Zeppelin wins 'Stairway to Heaven' copyright case

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Led Zeppelin on Monday persuaded a U.S. appeals court to reinstate a jury verdict that it did not steal the opening guitar riff for "Stairway to Heaven" from an obscure song written four years earlier.
News video: Court Rules In Favor Of Led Zeppelin In 'Stairway To Heaven' Appeal

Court Rules In Favor Of Led Zeppelin In 'Stairway To Heaven' Appeal 00:37

 Rock Band Led Zeppelin has successfully persuaded a U.S. appeals court to reinstate a jury verdict in their favor. The decision is in regard to whether or not the legendary band stole the opening guitar riff for “Stairway to Heaven”. In a 9-2 decision, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in...

