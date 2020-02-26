Global  

Watch: Lil Yachty, Drake + DaBaby’s OPRAH’S BANK ACCOUNT Is The Funniest Video You’ll See Today

SOHH Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Watch: Lil Yachty, Drake + DaBaby’s OPRAH’S BANK ACCOUNT Is The Funniest Video You’ll See TodayAtlanta rapper Lil Yachty stays with the jokes. The hip-hop star has delivered some epic, must-see acting with his new “Oprah’s Bank Account” music video premiere. In the visual, Yachty turns into everyone’s favorite TV mogul while Drake and DaBaby appear as celebrity guests. Watch, laugh and comment below! High-Key Details Today 22-year-old Grammy-nominated artist Lil […]

The post Watch: Lil Yachty, Drake + DaBaby's OPRAH'S BANK ACCOUNT Is The Funniest Video You'll See Today appeared first on .
