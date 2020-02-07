Jamie Dornan Takes His Youngest Daughter for a Walk in Brooklyn!

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Jamie Dornan is enjoying a day out with his youngest daughter! The 37-year-old Fifty Shades actor soaked up the sunny weather while taking his 11-month-old daughter – whose name is rumored to be Alberta – for a walk in her Bugaboo Bee stroller over the weekend in Brooklyn, New York. PHOTOS: Check out the latest [...] 👓 View full article

