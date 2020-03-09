Global  

Media Falls For Fake Trump Tweet Saying President Should Be Shot From Cannon Over Stock Market Plunge

Mediaite Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Media Falls For Fake Trump Tweet Saying President Should Be Shot From Cannon Over Stock Market PlungeMSNBC's Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough fell for a fake tweet on Monday which purported to show President Donald Trump saying that any president who lets Dow Jones fall more than a thousand points should be shot out of "a very big cannon."
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump 'not taking COVID-19 seriously'

Trump 'not taking COVID-19 seriously' 02:47

 President Trump has been accused of failing to take the coronavirus outbreak seriously despite 21 deaths in the country.

Trump Says He'll Discuss Tax Relief With Congress Amid Coronavirus [Video]Trump Says He'll Discuss Tax Relief With Congress Amid Coronavirus

President Trump held a briefing.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:46Published

Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter [Video]Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter

Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter The clip shows the former vice president saying "We can only re-elect Donald Trump." That was just the beginning of Biden's line..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:01Published


Joe Scarborough And Rick Wilson Get Fooled By Fake Trump Tweet

How did they fall for it?
Daily Caller Also reported by •FactCheck.org

Trump blames the 'Fake News' media for stoking the stock market's historic drop

Trump blames the 'Fake News' media for stoking the stock market's historic drop· *Trump tried to blame the media for the stock market's historic drop on Monday that led to a brief halt in trading.* · *"Saudi Arabia and Russia are arguing...
Business Insider Also reported by •ReutersMediaiteBelfast Telegraph

