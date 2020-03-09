Global  

Aishwarya wishes everyone a 'Happy Holi'

IndiaTimes Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood. Though the actress is away from the screen for almost two years now, she quite active on her social media account. The actress keeps her fans updated about her life and often shares pictures with her family
