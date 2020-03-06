Student Who Hugged Meghan Markle During Her Visit Apologizes To Prince Harry For 'Cuddling' His Wife in a Letter
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Student Aker Okoye has written a letter to Prince Harry after meeting, and hugging, his wife, Meghan Markle over the weekend. The letter, published through The Sun paper, is written as an apology of sorts to Harry, after Aker got to hug Meghan following his speech during her visit to the Robert Clack Upper School [...]
