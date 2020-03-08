Global  

Vin Diesel Reveals That Guardians of the Galaxy Will Be In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Just Jared Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Vin Diesel is spilling some new details about the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, like how the Guardians of the Galaxy will be in it! While promoting his new movie, Bloodshot, Vin got to talking about the next Guardians of the Galaxy film and shared that while the plan was to have Thor (Chris Hemsworth) [...]
News video: Tessa Thompson Reveals Who Will Be The Villain In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Tessa Thompson Reveals Who Will Be The Villain In 'Thor: Love And Thunder' 00:32

 Tessa Thompson let a surprise slip out about the new film “Thor: Love and Thunder.” The film is the new Thor movie that will be directed by Taika Waititi. The actress said in an interview with ET that Christian Bale will play the villain of the film. According to Gizmodo, this is the first time...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Vin Diesel working on an album [Video]

Vin Diesel working on an album

Vin Diesel is releasing an album with "original music", as he says his children "love it" when he sings around the house.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:13Published
Vin Diesel Reveals He's Recording an Album | Billboard News [Video]

Vin Diesel Reveals He's Recording an Album | Billboard News

Vin Diesel stopped by 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' on Thursday (March 12) to promote his new movie 'Bloodshot' and dropped the bombshell that he's recording an album of original music.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:07Published

Vin Diesel says the Guardians of the Galaxy will pop up in Thor 4

Vin Diesel says the Guardians of the Galaxy will pop up in Thor 4
Polygon

Thor: Love and Thunder will include the Guardians of the Galaxy


TechRadar


