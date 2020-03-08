Vin Diesel Reveals That Guardians of the Galaxy Will Be In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Vin Diesel is spilling some new details about the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, like how the Guardians of the Galaxy will be in it! While promoting his new movie, Bloodshot, Vin got to talking about the next Guardians of the Galaxy film and shared that while the plan was to have Thor (Chris Hemsworth) [...]
Tessa Thompson let a surprise slip out about the new film “Thor: Love and Thunder.” The film is the new Thor movie that will be directed by Taika Waititi. The actress said in an interview with ET that Christian Bale will play the villain of the film. According to Gizmodo, this is the first time...