Anaya Cheyenne’s Vocal Runs During Her ‘Voice’ Audition Will Remind You of Kelly Clarkson

Billboard.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
When 16-year-old Anaya Cheyenne took The Voice stage to perform Lady Gaga's "I'll Never Love Again," it was like listening to a young Kelly Clarkson.
Jacob Miller Strums His Way To a Spot On Nick Jonas' 'The Voice' Team!

Jacob Miller brought a folk/jazz flare to his The Voice audition! The young singer sang and played guitar to the tune of Bob Dylan‘s “The Times They Are...
Just Jared Jr

