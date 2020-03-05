Global  

Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein beg for lenient sentence, citing disgraced movie mogul's charitable work, health issues

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Attorneys for convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein begged the judge for leniency citing numerous health ailments that the 67-year-old faces and pointing to former charitable donations he made while he was a powerful media executive in Hollywood. 
