Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Hollywood star Daniel Craig is done with the James Bond film franchise. During an interview with a magazine, Craig opened up about his reluctance to join the franchise and star in the fifth film, "No Time To Die", reports etonline.com.
"I was never going to do one again. I was like, 'Is this work really genuinely worth this,...
Daniel Craig is hosting “SNL” this weekend, which was supposed to coincide with the spring release of his next James Bond, “No Time to Die.” But that... The Wrap Also reported by •Just Jared •E! Online •Billboard.com
Daniel Craig steps out looking very dapper for The Museum of Modern Art’s Screening of Casino Royale at MOMA on Tuesday night (March 3) in New York City. The... Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.com
Tweets about this
ETimes "I remember saying to them early on, 'I can't do a Sean Connery impression. I can't be Pierce (Brosnan)'...I could… https://t.co/xSzlGTE7k7 1 hour ago
Today24 ‘No Time To Die’: When Daniel Craig ‘physically felt really low’ – Times of India https://t.co/VKmm9PqnCH 3 hours ago
William Ruh Which actor, among the handsome, well-tailored, dashing, clever, witty, charming, dedicated and physically intimida… https://t.co/mkD7iofWiq 1 week ago