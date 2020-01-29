Global  

Coachella & Stagecoach Organizers in Talks to Move Festivals to October

Billboard.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Following more than a week of speculation about its fate, the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., has officially postponed its 2020 event due to concerns over coronavirus.
Tweets about this

Brandon_Sirota

Brandon Sirota RT @THR: Earlier Monday three more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Riverside County where the festival takes place https://t.co/OQev… 31 seconds ago

sistadbarnes

Sista Dee Barnes👑✊🏾🔥 RT @THR: Officials are working on a plan to try and move #Coachella to October in an attempt to save the event from cancellation amid conce… 34 seconds ago

feedingtubepaul

Paul Chambers🌊📢🏥🤡 RT @THR: It’s not a done deal but #Coachella and #Stagecoach organizers should know in about 48 hours if the festivals can be saved https:/… 1 minute ago

maneesika26

♥คิมบับรักนะจุ๊บๆ RT @Gentryland: Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers in Talks to Move Festivals to October Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/Rld0o5UuEL via @thr 2 minutes ago

DjDroidTouch

DjDroidTouch RT @1027KIISFM: Organizers should know within the next 48 hours what's going on with #Coachella and #Stagecoach https://t.co/6wEqHAhih0 4 minutes ago

Roxanna_Says

✦𝗥𝗼𝘅𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗮✦ RT @CBSLA: #BREAKING: #Coachella organizers are reportedly in talks to postpone the festival until October. The news comes hours after 3 mo… 4 minutes ago

ConcertLightGuy

Woody Bavota Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers in Talks to Move Festivals to October Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/5vnJKHfBQS via @thr 4 minutes ago

